SHREVEPORT, La. -- One week after a second snowstorm with near zero temperatures and the city's water system plunging into disaster, the Perkins administration reports "significant progress" in restoring service to all.
"Everyone is expected to have some water pressure today," Mayor Adrian Perkins announced at the city council's virtual meeting.
Water Department Director William Daniel added, "We have water I think to a useable pressure pretty much everywhere, except for the western zone, which we should be making significant progress there this afternoon as well."
Daniel said about 4,000 homes on the city's west side were still without water service Tuesday afternoon, plus other pockets throughout town. Daniel says pressure was expected to begin increasing later Tuesday in the area of West 70th and Pines.
The administration says it still has two dozen crews repairing breaks to system lines, primarily in the Queensborough area. So far, 70 broken lines have been repaired.
Daniel says another problem is leaks inside properties that are causing more people to be without water. He says the city has cut service to more than 800 meters because of pipe bursts. And he says the city is having to turn off even more, as more homes come on line.
"We probably have thousands of people that don't have water due to their own piping supply or piping issues. So there will be people without water in areas due to residential problems," Daniel said.
That prompted Mayor Perkins to tell the council that the administration plans to propose setting up an emergency fund for those storm victims.
"We're doing some research on our end for any low income residents that don't have the means to make those repairs to get running water back into their homes," Perkins said.
The Mayor also said the city plans to adjust bills for customers who've had leaks running up their meters.
A boil water advisory remains in effect. Daniel said there will be an increase of chlorine in the water over the next several days out of an abundance of caution. Customers may smell a slight chlorine odor and cloudy appearance, which Daniel says is normal.
The city will have to fully restore water service, and then ship samples to the Louisiana Department of Health to be tested. LDH will make the all on lifting the boil advisory. Leaders hope that happens by the end of the week.
“Repairs will continue over the next several weeks as the system pressure returns to normal, so please use caution while driving,” Daniel cautioned.
Repairs to several lines in the Norma/Murphy Street area, which is a main pressure zone, continue. The administration says that will improve water pressure to Willis Knighton North and the Highland neighborhood. Crews have discovered a few more leaks around this area.
Daniel reports that many hospitals are regaining enough water pressure for fully functional operations.