SHREVEPORT, La- One of the big topics at Tuesday's Shreveport City Council meeting was an ordinance introduced to repeal part of the Smoke Free Air Act. If passed, it means smoking would be allowed where gambling occurs, like casinos. Last year, on June 6th the ban was put into place, and a year later it's now back up for debate. Those who are pushing for the repeal are worried customers will go elsewhere.
"This means fewer guests coming to Shreveport, fewer customers paying tips, fewer dollars flowing through the chute for businesses, and fewer dollars flowing in the city's taxes," said Ron Bailey, Sam's Town former Vice President and General Manager.
Councilman John Nickelson came back with a question to the former manager.
"You smoke in your office at work?" asked Nickelson.
Bailey responded saying no. Nickelson asked Bailey if he let others smoke in his office. Bailey again responded, no. Nickelson continued stating, don't your workers deserve the same?
"I think our workers deserve to make a choice,. I'm not a medical professional, but our workers and our customers deserve to make that choice," said Bailey.
Doctor Martha White with the Louisiana Department of Health was in attendance. She spoke out on why this should not be repealed.
"I will tell you that secondhand smoke kills," said White. "We know that, studies show that, and that should not be a question. Now, whether this ban should be enacted, that comes down to what how you feel about the people of your community. If this pandemic has taught us nothing, it should have taught us that we need to prioritize health in our communities,"
A representative with the American Heart Association also spoke before the council. She told KTBS why she thinks the smoking ban is important to uphold.
"Spoke free laws are business boosters," said Ashley Herbert, Government Relations Director for the AHA. "We should not be having our hospitality workers choose between their health and a paycheck. At the end of the day, smoking belongs outside."
Councilman James Flurry for District E sponsored the bill.
"My concern is we don't want to do anything to jeopardize those good paying jobs," said Flurry. "Those folks knew when they went to work at the casino, that it was smoke, alcohol and gambling." In another statement, he mentioned how other areas will threaten the Shreveport Casinos.
His point is something that was brought up during public comments. Some mentioned customers would go to Bossier City, across the river instead. Flurry mentioned another threat.
"Texas is really pushing hard to start gambling, and if they do, they are really going to kill what market we have left over here," said Flurry. Flurry said they will have a few weeks to meet and make a compromise on this repeal.
The next city council meeting will be on July 13th.