SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two police officers could've lost their lives in separate, violent confrontations with repeat offenders since Saturday.
The suspects were both arrested. Eric Brooks, 47, is accused of trying to slash the throat of a detective Monday at the Home Depot on Bert Kouns. Thomas Wilson III, 50, allegedly sped away after an officer climbed into his pickup to try to disable it Saturday night.
Police say both of those suspects had clashed with officers before.
Brooks has a long rap sheet. He had previously been charged with crimes in Caddo Parish 28 times since 1993. They include charges of resisting an officer twice in 2017 and 2018, as well as aggravated flight from an officer in 2013.
Other prior charges against Brooks include battery, robbery, burglary, theft, and drug possession with intent to distribute.
Then came his his most serious charge yet -- attempted murder of an officer on Monday. A female detective was trying to arrest him for four outstanding theft warrants. That's when police say Brooks pushed her away away, then pulled out a box-cutter and began slashing at the detective's throat.
The SPD report says Detective Christina Curtis suffered a 6-inch scratch to her neck that needed medical attention.
A second detective and a concerned citizen then helped subdue Brooks.
The other incident involving Wilson happened Saturday night. Police say an officer found him unresponsive in his pickup near Youree and Flournoy Lucas. The SPD report says Officer Boore opened the truck door. It says Wilson was then responsive. But when EMT's arrived to check on him, police say Wilson shut his door and tried to sped off.
Officer Boore then opened the door and forced his way to try to disable the truck. He was unable to do that, but the truck did stop after hitting a pole. Boore then chased Wilson down on foot, the SPD report says, though the officer suffered minor injures.
Police say Wilson has prior arrests in Shreveport for DUI and resisting an officer. He now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a vehicle on an officer.
The SPD says the current social and political climate that bashes police is making their job more dangerous.
"Some of these situations could be escalated in times when they probably shouldn't have been just because of the way law enforcement has been painted on the national level," says SPD Detective Chris Bordelon.
He adds that violent confrontations with suspects actually happen regularly.
"Every day that our officers come to work, they're putting themselves into situations that could be unsafe. In particular, we have officers all the time that they make traffic stops, and incidents occur where vehicles flee, and stuff like that happens," Bordelon says.
The President of the Shreveport Police Officers Association, Michael Carter agrees, saying, "The dangers facing Shreveport Police Officers are real and consistent. Attempts to hurt police officers in our city occur weekly. In most instances, the suspect is resisting an arrest or attempting to evade an arrest."
The SPD says both officers involved in the latest incidents are recovering.