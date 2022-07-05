MT. PLEASANT, Texas — One person died and three others were injured in a plane crash late Sunday night near the Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jere Kellough, 59, of Omaha, Texas, east of Mt. Pleasant.
Those injured in the crash were, Jon Anderson, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, the pilot, and two other passengers, Tracy Kellough, 54, of Omaha and Tanya Anderson, 49, also of Mt. Pleasant.
Investigators say the plane, a Piper PA-32-300, crash near Titus County Roads 4550 and 4530 just north of the airport after clipping a tree. The plane was on approach to land after taking off from the Hot Springs Airport around 9:45 p.m.