BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Six B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base have been deployed to Diego Garcia, a British controlled island in the Indian Ocean, according Pentagon.
Tensions rose last week after an Iran-backed militia fired rockets at a coalition base in northern Iraq, killing a U.S. contractor and wounding American and Iraqi troops.
The U.S. retaliated with airstrikes.
On Friday, a U.S. airstrike killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Elite Quds Military Force. Officials said Soleimani was the mastermind of attacks against American forces for over two decades.
Military officials said the deployment does not mean the Pentagon has ordered any attacks against Iran.
The Pentagon traditionally deploy bombers and other aircraft as a sign of U.S. force presence capability.
Barksdale officials would not comment on potential movements of U.S forces.
Instead, they redirected all media inquiries to the Pentagon.
The B-52 bombers are stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and Barksdale.