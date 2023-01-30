BATON ROUGE, La. - Black students are more than five times as likely to attend a D- or F-rated public school as White students, according to a state audit released Monday morning.
About 41% of Black students attend a school at the bottom of the grading scale compared to 8% of White children, a report by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack said.
The review focused on trends in traditional public schools as well as private and charter schools.
The report says A-rated schools have 65.9% White students and 20.3% Black students; B-rated schools are 60.5% White students and 26.3% Black students; C-rated schools are 38.6% White students and 45% Black students; D-rated schools are 19.1% White students and 65.7% Black students and F-rated schools are 9% White students and 80.2% Black children.
