NEW ORLEANS, La. -- A New Orleans-based nonprofit released a report detailing the current impact of non-unanimous jury convictions in Louisiana, a practice deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in April, 2020.
The report, compiled by the Promise of Justice Initiative, found that more than 1,500 people still incarcerated on the basis of non-unanimous jury verdicts, 80 percent are Black and most are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Until the Supreme Court's April ruling, a Louisiana law enacted in 1898 allowed non-unanimous juries to convict defendants. Opponents of the law said it was rooted in white supremacy.
"It was a method to silence the voices of Black jurors, and a method by which the state was able to convict Black defendants," said Jamila Johnson, PJI's managing attorney.
The Supreme Court ruling was not retroactive, but the justices will hear arguments on Dec. 2 in a case that determine whether it should be retroactive.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is among the parties arguing against retroactivity, claiming that the affected defendants were convicted under law that was established at the time.