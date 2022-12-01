BATON ROUGE, La. - Less than half of Louisiana's youngest learners are reading on grade level despite small gains for first, second and third graders, according to a new state report.
Only 39.2% of kindergarten students who started school this fall met the literacy benchmarks, down from 41.5% last year.
"It is concerning to see our readiness level with out kindergarten students has declined fairly significantly," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Wednesday when the report was released.
Under state law, the tests have to be given in the first 30 days of school in a bid to ensure students are on track to become proficient readers.
Children in three other grades showed improvements over 2021.
A total of 50.2% of first graders were on grade level, up from 49.6% last year.
