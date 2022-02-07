LAFAYETTE, La. - Private prison companies operating Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Louisiana are benefiting from a funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay them a minimum for beds that may not be filled.
The 2022 Department of Homeland Security’s Budget Overview showed private firms consistently taking advantage of a "guaranteed minimum” practice that forces the federal government to pay private firms for a minimum of beds even when those beds are not filled.
Details regarding bed guarantees in immigrant detention contracts with private prison firms such as GEO Group and LaSalle Corrections are not easy to find, often buried in the fine print.
