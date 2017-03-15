BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) – Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson is expected to announce his retirement Wednesday, reports say.
Sources tell WWLTV that Edmonson will retire as Louisiana State Police Commander Colonel. He has held the post for nine years. Former Governor Bobby Jindal appointed Edmonson as head of Louisiana State Police in 2008.
Edmonson's retirement comes after an investigation into allegations that troopers took a taxpayer funded “side trip” to Las Vegas and Grand Canyon during a trip to a law enforcement conference in San Diego. Governor John Bel Edwards ordered a probe into the agency after reports about the trip surfaced.
"It's not what we want to have to contend with right now, we have a lot of other things going on," Edwards said in February. "We [take it] very seriously, and the decision we make will be appropriate once the investigation is complete," the governor continued.
The "side trip" cost the state agency thousands of dollars in overtime. Louisiana State Police said it would force troopers to return any extra money that was spent on the trip.
The troopers were identified as Lt. Rodney Hyatt, Master Trooper Thurman Miller, Trooper Alexandr Nezgodinsky and Major Derrell Williams. WWLTV reports that Edmonson's assistant Superintendent Charles Dupuy allowed the four troopers to use his state-owned SUV to take the "side trip."
“All employees of the Department of Public Safety, including myself, are responsible and accountable for their actions. The public can rest assured that I am making necessary changes and providing clear direction to those under my command,” Edmonson said in a statement provided to WBRZ.
Last month, Edmonson released this statement about the inquiry:
"The preliminary inquiry has been completed regarding the four officers who traveled to San Diego via Las Vegas in conjunction with their attendance at an international police conference. I am told that there is sufficient cause and evidence to refer the matter to Internal Affairs for a full and thorough investigation. The case will be assigned to an Internal Affairs investigator and continue to be supervised by Major Flinchum. I have informed the governor’s office of the preliminary findings and my intentions to pursue the administrative investigation. It will commence immediately.
This investigation will be conducted just as every other internal investigation is conducted. All persons involved or having knowledge of the activities will be interviewed and all available records will be examined. At the conclusion of that investigation, we will determine what violations have occurred and decide on appropriate administrative response should sanctions be warranted.
We have already made internal changes which will prevent any recurrence of an incident such as this and will continue to make changes if we find other lapses or inconsistencies in policy. We welcome the assistance of the Division of Administration in their review of State Police travel and I have instructed all my administrative personnel to cooperate fully.
This investigation although important must not be a distraction from the critical work ahead of us. The men and women of the Louisiana State Police face great challenges daily to ensure the safety of Louisiana's highways and communities. Look no further than this weekend as approximately 200 Troopers deploy to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The business of State Police goes on and the public can be assured that troopers will continue to provide professional service throughout the state."