BATON ROUGE, La. -The Director of the Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice, Pat Magee has resigned.
Magee was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint. It is reported that Magee has submitted his resignation which will be effective Thursday.
Magee, a resident of Lafayette has been the Director of the Criminal Division in Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office since 2018. Magee was a former prosecutor in Lafayette.
His statement on his resignation is below:
"Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision," Magee said in a statement Thursday to The Acadiana Advocate.