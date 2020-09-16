BATON ROUGE, La. - The percentage of Louisianans without health insurance coverage increased by almost a full percentage point in 2019 over the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Louisiana's uninsured rate increased from 8% to 8.9%, while the national uninsured rate increased from 8.9% to 9.2%.
The American Community Survey found that 404,000 state residents lacked health insurance in 2019, compared to 363,000 the previous year.
"Louisiana's historic progress in reducing its uninsured rate has unfortunately stalled, and the numbers are heading in the wrong direction," said Stacey Roussel, policy director with the Louisiana Budget Project. "Unfortunately, the trend in Louisiana mirrors one we are seeing around the country.”