BATON ROUGE, La. - The percentage of Louisianans without health insurance coverage increased by almost a full percentage point in 2019 over the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. 

Louisiana's uninsured rate increased from 8% to 8.9%, while the national uninsured rate increased from 8.9% to 9.2%.

The American Community Survey found that 404,000 state residents lacked health insurance in 2019, compared to 363,000 the previous year.

