BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force.
The 16-member panel was formed just before educators learned that 4 in 10 students are classified as truant and that the rate has risen 22% in the past five years.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to consider the issue when it meets Jan. 17.
"If we don't get this right then we are really constrainng any other initiative that we put forward," said BESE member Ronnie Morris, who lives in Baton Rouge and is on the task force.
Morris said one value of the report is to finally put a long-neglected issue on the education radar.
The panel said officials cannot even agree on what constitutes a chronically absent student.
State law and policies refer to habitual or habitual absence and tardy without spelling out what those terms mean, the report says.
