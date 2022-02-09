BATON ROUGE, La. - The Republican-controlled Louisiana House on Wednesday took its first legislative step in adopting redistricting maps that will lock in the party’s overwhelming advantage in the state House for another decade.
On a 13-4 vote, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee strongly backed new district lines for the 105 House members embodied in House Bill 14.
Republicans currently hold 68 seats compared to 34 for Democrats and three without party affiliation.
Republicans pushed aside complaints from Black Democrats that the new district boundaries won’t elect enough Black candidates.
