BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Louisiana House Republicans have filed a petition aimed at revoking Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions for a week.
It happened as lawmakers ended a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor's emergency actions.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) told KTBS the petition nullifies the governor's authority over the public health emergency declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic. It will keep Edwards from enacting any more restrictions for seven days.
“Dangerous, reckless and short-sighted don't begin to describe the decision made by the group of Republican representatives that signed this petition. If this petition successfully ends Governor Edwards’ emergency order, 4.5 million Louisianans will needlessly face additional risk of catching COVID and experiencing dire consequences, including death. If this petition is successful, Louisiana risks losing billions of dollars in federal funding, free community COVID testing, access to PPE, food banks and other crucial lifelines our people are depending on in the midst of this global pandemic and in the fallout of multiple severe hurricanes," said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins.
"We’re entering flu season. If this petition is successful, state government will lose the ability to respond if COVID cases surge and hospital beds fill up. Our economy cannot operate if our people have no access to healthcare," Jenkins added.
Seabaugh said it's "completely within the scope" of the legislators' powers to take action against the governor's authority with the petition.
It's uncertain if the petition is immediately effective, thus allowing bars to fully open tonight or even high school football games to welcome 100 percent capacity in the stadiums.
The issue is almost guaranteed headed to court since Edwards argues the law that allows the petition is unconstitutional.
Attorney General Jeff Landry has countered Edwards and told lawmakers the petition will hold up in court.
The special legislative session was scheduled to last until Tuesday.