TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building.
County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
In June, Harrison reported to the Budget and Finance Committee that the closure and transfer of juvenile residents would save the county a minimum of $650,000.
"It cost the county $252 per day to house one juvenile, while at Pine Bluff's State JDC, it cost just $75 per day,” said Harrison.
The Lantz Lurry building averaged around eight and 10 residents each day but has the capacity to house 32 inmates.
During the Quorum Court in July, the Budget and Finance Committee recommended the closure of the center and the vote consented to close the doors by the end of 2022. Harrison discussed converting the building to a central 911 dispatch center for Texarkana, Ark. along with Miller County as the state has ordered to consolidate the two agencies’ operations.
Currently, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is located at 409 Hazel St. The former Lantz Lurry JDC is located on 2200 Bankes Road in Texarkana, Ark. It was built in 1995, so the structure is in solid, functional condition to convert for different use.