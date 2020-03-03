BOSSIER CITY, La. – Animal rescue groups came to the aid of the Bossier City Animal Shelter last week when a contagious disease threatened the lives of dozens of animals.
The spread of the canine herpes virus came as the shelter is operating out of a temporary building while construction of a new shelter is underway. Two of five dogs that were tested were positive for the canine herpes virus while another tested positive for canine pneumovirus, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
Thanks to the various animal rescue groups about 100 dogs were saved from possible euthanasia. Still, all of them had to be quarantined for a week to 12 days to make sure they didn’t show signs of the virus.
“We are very grateful to the people who came out to help,” Landry said.
The shelter was shut down last week to undergo a thorough decontamination. It’s reopened today. However, Landry said they suggest it’s best for anyone who wants to adopt an animal to call ahead of time and make an appointment since space is limited.
The Bossier City volunteer group Hand in Paw expressed appreciation to Paws for Life, Unleashed in Kansas, Heart of Louisiana, POLA and Big Sky Ranch for taking the dogs.
Paws 4 Life, a Shreveport-based animal rescue, first stepped in to intervene. The group located a shelter in Missouri with the space and willingness to take half of the dogs as long as they were quarantined for 14 days. The group reached out to other shelters for help finding quarantine space and accommodations for the remaining dogs.
When Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation in Folsom got word about the situation, the organization went to work implementing a plan to save 29 dogs, including displacing their own animals to convert a barn into dog runs and creating dog play yard.
“There was really no other option,” Catherine Wilbert, founder and CEO of Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation, said in a news release. “We knew these dogs were facing death if they didn’t leave Bossier, so we engaged our volunteer network to help us build a temporary shelter for them. Our first responder work in the aftermath of devastating storms has taught us that we can get through anything for 14 days, especially when innocent lives are at stake.
“Our rescue has limited space for dogs, so it was a herculean feat to create a space from scratch where they would be comfortable and safe for this part of their journey to a second chance at life,” she added.
The dogs arrived at the ranch in Folsom Thursday and were greeted by volunteers and staff who helped them stretch their legs and catch up on belly rubs and ear scratches. The barn at the 10-acre site has been sectioned off into kennel spaces where each visitor can rest and eat securely.
Wilbert said they are grateful to their supporters who came out to help but they are also looking for more volunteers to help feed, exercise and clean the dog runs of the extra dogs. Big Sky has 300 other animals on site.
“Not all of them have the option of moving on to the shelter in Missouri, so we are doing everything we can to get these dogs adopted locally. The ones who will go on to the next shelter are going to require medical care, so we are also seeking medical sponsors to help us see this through,” Wilbert said.
For more information on how to help Big Sky, call 985-276-0270 or contact them on Faceboook @BigSkyRanch or the website at bigskyranch.org.