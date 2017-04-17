"This is not Daytona," say two handwritten signs made by a resident in one Bossier City neighborhood, fed up with cars and motorcycles speeding on his street.
Chris opp of Debra Street put up signs pleading with drivers to slow down.
Debra Street is right off of Shed Road where a $7 million construction project has been going on since May 2016.
The project's goal is to widen Shed Road and improve sewer lines, recently closing off majority of the entryways into Glendale Subdivision.
"We're the only inlet for I don't know how many homes, but four streets," Opp explained.
His neighbor, Jan Ayers, says speeding issues started way before the Shed Road construction.
However, Opps says the construction has made the problem much worse.
Ayers says the signs have already started working after just one day.
"Before the signs we had people that were flying down through here all the time," she said. "After my neighbor put up the signs, they all just started creeping by here."
Bossier City Spokesman, Mark Natale, says motorcycle cops have patrolled on that street after receiving complaints of speeding last week but didn't catch anyone excessively speeding.
Residents say cops are not paroling during morning and late afternoon rush hour, when most drivers recklessly break the limits.
Natale says the Shed Road construction project is expected to be complete by January next year.