SHREVEPORT, La. - Two apartments have been affected by a fire that occurred on Friday afternoon.
At 2:04 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 100 block of Egan Street.
According to SFD, the fire started on an unoccupied first floor apartment, spread to the second floor with four occupants, and then to the roof. SFD managed to extinguish both floors and the roof.
SFD also discovered a fire inside the wall of the second floor apartment and extinguished that as well.
No injuries were reported.