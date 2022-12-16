SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched at 7:09AM this morning to the 400 block of Stoner Avenue to a reported residential fire. The first SFD fire crew on scene reported a two-story apartment quadplex with heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. Firefighters were able to enter through a front door on the second floor of the affected apartment, locate and extinguish the fire. No occupants were at home at the time of this fire. No other apartments were affected.
It took the efforts of 36 firefighters—12 fire units, roughly 7 minutes to bring this blaze under control. The residence received moderate to heavy damage to a front room of the residence. This fire is still under investigation.
At 1:33PM this afternoon, SFD reported to the 1500 block of Clanton Street to a reported residential fire. The first SFD fire crew on scene reported a single-story residential home with heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the residence. Firefighters were able to enter through a front door on the residence, locate and extinguish the fire. There was heavy damage to the rear of this structure. No occupants were at home at the time of this fire.
It took the efforts of 27 firefighters—9 fire units, roughly 20 minutes to bring this blaze under control. The residence received light damage to a front room of the residence. This fire is still under investigation.
SFD was also dispatched moments later at 1:36PM to the 3500 block of Jackson Street to a reported residential fire. The first SFD fire crew on scene reported a single-story residential home with light smoke coming from the front of the residence. Firefighters were able to enter through a front door on the residence, locate and extinguish the fire. No occupants were at home at the time of this fire.
It took the efforts of 24 firefighters—8 fire units, only minutes to bring this blaze under control. The residence received light damage to a front room of the residence. This fire is still under investigation.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.
There were no injuries reported to firefighters.