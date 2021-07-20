Police tape

UPDATE: The suspect has been apprehended.

EMERSON, Ark - A heavy police presence will be seen in Columbia County as deputies search for a suspect.

The Columbia County Sheriff's office sent out an alert Tuesday night warning of a suspect in the area of Columbia Road 9 and Columbia Road 210.

The suspect was described as a white male in his twenties, wearing a black shirt, shorts and no shoes, possibly armed.

Nearby residents are asked to lock their cars and doors and stay inside.

If you see or hear anything unusual, call 911.

