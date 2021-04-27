SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards released a few changes Tuesday in COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Wednesday.
Edwards said that 26% of Louisiana's population is vaccinated. He noted while it's not where the state needs be and Louisiana will work to increase those numbers.
Residents of Shreveport are on board with the governor's easing of restrictions.
Chuck Sartori, owner of Shavers Catering, will be part of Mudbug Madness at the end of May and the new outdoor mandate directly impacts him and his business.
"That's what makes our business thrive," Sartori said. "It helps me keep people employed, keep collecting those taxes. It's a necessity, we got to get back to work."
For indoor events, including sporting events indoors, capacity has changed. Capacity can go up to 75% with social distancing or to 100% with mask usage.
"I think that's a right step. We still need to make sure that people are getting vaccinated," said Shreveport resident Joe Shyne. "That's the most important aspect of everything. So, as long as the vaccine numbers are going up, which they seem to be doing, I think it's right to ease up on this."
"I'm ready for it," said Sherry Miles. She often visits Shreveport for her daughter who lives in the city. "I'm ready for America to be able to open back up, and people get back to business and enjoying themselves and being able to go and do things."
Other changes starting Wednesday impacts businesses with waiting areas. Those can now be used. Also, live music events must include 10-feet between the stage and the audience.
"I'm glad," said Shreveport residents Diana Canady. "I think Gov. Edwards has done a good job in his response overall, and we don't have to go backwards again."