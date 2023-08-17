SHREVEPORT, La. - The Jolie Apartment complex has been a hot spot for crime this year.
So far in 2023, Shreveport police have had 282 calls for service there. Of those calls, 14 were shots fired or a shooting.
On June 19, one person was shot and killed there. A week later, two people were shot and injured.
Several residents who KTBS 3 spoke with off camera are frustrated, saying it’s not safe and they’ve had issues with burglaries and power being shut off. They want to see the complex shut down or taken over by a new company.
But others are staying optimistic.
“We are actually on our way to talk to the leasing agents now. I'm from here and I'm not giving up my city to crime for anybody,” said Brandon and Holly Ward, who are moving into Jolie Apartments.
Apartment management was not available to speak to KTBS today.