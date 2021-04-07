SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents are calling for an independent investigation into the death of a Caddo Correctional Center inmate. 31-year-old Casey Simpson died last month.
Simpson was eight months into a sentence for obstruction of justice when he was found unresponsive in his cell on March 16th. When attempts to revive him didn't work, he was taken to the hospital.
The Caddo parish coroner's office released a statement that said the preliminary autopsy results are consistent with natural causes and that there was "no evidence of trauma."
KTBS 3 Anchor/Reporter Sean Caldwell interviewed Simpson's mother Laura Sabbath. Sabbath said she asked for more transparency. Simpson's younger sister Jade Sabbath spoke out during a public hearing during a Caddo commission work session meeting.
"My brother was Casey Simpson. It hurts to see my mother cry and scream because she knows her only son is in pain."
Commissioners plan to vote on a resolution during its next regular session meeting that would request an independent third-party investigation into Simpson's death at the Caddo parish owned facility.