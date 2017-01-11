Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR OUR FOUR STATE AREA... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE WILL EASE INTO POSITION OVER TEXAS DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. OUR AIR TEMPERATURES WILL MOVE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90S AND WITH THE HIGH HUMIDITY, OUR FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURE OR HEAT INDEX WILL BE IN THE 105 TO 110 RANGE. * TIMING...DURING AFTERNOON HOURS IN PARTICULAR WHEN THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE MOST OPPRESSIVE. THIS HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES DURING THE OVERNIGHTS WITH LOWS MUCH WARMER THAN AVERAGE AS WELL. * IMPACT...WHEN THE HEAT INDEX IS VERY HIGH LIKE THESE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, IT CAN BE VERY HARD FOR YOUR BODY TO KEEP ITSELF COOL. PERSPIRATION CAN NOT EVAPORATE AND CONSEQUENTLY YOUR BODY CAN OVER HEAT MUCH FASTER. BE CAUTIOUS TO TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS AND REMAIN HYDRATED TO HELP YOUR BODY DURING EXPOSURE TO THIS HEAT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&