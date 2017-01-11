Angry residents at one Shreveport apartment complex are taking to social media voicing concerns about what they believe are unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Residents of Pines Apartments on 8040 Line Avenue here in Shreveport claim their sewage is constantly backed up causing dirty water to flood the complex.
"You see these lakes of feces over here they got. They just dig holes up on the property to try to bury this stuff, but we ain't gonna let them bury it no more," said Temeka James in a Facebook Live video she posted Tuesday.
Tenants at the Pines Apartments say the management and owners are not paying licensed plumbers to do the work. Instead, they say, the on site maintenance workers are digging manholes to drain the water.
KTBS 3 News saw those workers at the complex Wednesday and noticed a lot less water on the parking lot compared to what's seen on the video posted the day before. But residents like Kasheema Wilson say all that is just a band-aid fix and they expect water problems again.
"They just dig up holes here on top of the land for the sewage and stuff to come up and it comes up on top of the property," said Wilson.
Renters say plumbing and sewage issues at Pines Apartments has been an ongoing problem for years now.
Rashawn Heath has lived at the complex for four months.
"It's like every other week they turn the water off... My son is 8 months and i need water. He needs to take a bath, he has to eat," said Heath.
Residents say water is part of their monthly rent but they don't get the services they're paying for.
"I was over here for a couple days and couldn't get one flush out of the toilet," said Kenneth Jones.
"They have us living like animals in a dirty cage," added Wilson.
They say the apartment owners refuse to let them break their lease.
So far 45 people have signed a petition demanding for something to be done about their sewage and a slew of other problems they listed like foul tasting water, roach and rodent infestation, and slow maintenance response.
They plan to submit that petition to the Better Business Bureau and the District Attorney.
KTBS 3 News reached out to the on-site manager at Pines Apartments. She says they're doing what they can to solve the problem.
Kings Manor, LLC is the owner of the property. Their number listed online is disconnected.
KTBS 3 News left the property manager the station's contact information to forward to the owners.
They did not immediately respond.