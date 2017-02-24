A house that looks very much like a mobile home in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood is getting a lot of attention from upset neighbors.
The city investigated the property and found out the home was moved into the lot without city permits.
People living in the Fairfield historic district are taking to social media and reaching out to the city council as well as KTBS 3 News about a home be right next to the Fairfield Historic District that suddenly popped up in their neck of the woods.
The home is in the 2300 block of Thornhill Avenue between Dalzell and Boulevard Street.
Although that's not inside the Fairfield historic district, residents around the property that are within the historic district boundaries feel this home that just popped up days ago is out of place.
Neighbors say it looks like a mobile home, but based on its foundation and wooden frame it doesn't fall into that category.
Other than design, one of the main issues people are concerned about how it's facing the road.
Unlike other homes in the area, the home is sideways.
The president of the Highland Restoration Association has been very vocal about his concerns regarding this newly placed property.
He says it could affect property values in the area.
"If I'm trying to sell a house on that block and people have to walk by this very unattractive, out of place structure-- they will be less willing to pay the same price if they can buy a similar house in another neighborhood that didn't have that problem," said Arceneaux.
After getting plenty of complaints, City Councilman Jeff Everson discovered the home that came from Converse, Louisiana, in Sabine Parish was moved to Shreveport without a city permit.
Everson says, the owner does not acknowledge wrongdoing.
"She expressed that it may not be the business of her neighbors if she had a permit or not, but it is--to be in compliance with city laws. Everyone has to do that. It's nothing personal," said Everson.
Everson no property can be hooked up to utilities without a city permit.
He says Shreveport's permitting & licensing office has reached out to the responsible parties.
A spokeswoman for the City of Shreveport, Africa Price says the property has a lien of $8,715.03 that must be paid off before permits could ever be issued.
KTBS has made every attempt to get in touch with the owner but we have not been able to reach her.
Once she files for a city permit, the city would then have to assess the property to make sure it does not violate zoning laws.