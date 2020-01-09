SHREVEPORT, LA – Residents started off the new year with a bang, figuratively, as they voiced their displeasure about the fines levied against them for zoning violations. They want the UDC (United Development Code) gone. They want the MPC (Metropolitan Planning Commission) regulations to be strictly enforced within the city limits not the rural areas in which they live.
Residents said code requirements for driveways are too narrow for their RV’s, cars and boats to occupy within compliance. Instead they said they are fined for parking on their own lawns.
“But the bigger deal is the 2030 Master Plan, which is a symptom of the Unified Development Code.” Jessica Tullis, Founder of Caddo Alliance for Freedom said, “So we want the 2020 Master Plan gone.”
The Commission indicated they have no immediate plans to immediately correct any of the grievances but are looking to revisit the issues within a few months.