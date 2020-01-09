RINGGOLD, La. - Controversy in Ringgold, Louisiana over cameras set up to capture speeders seemed to be hashed out in a town a hall meeting on Thursday.
The cameras snap a picture of the car's license plate and send a ticket to the registered owner. That left some people with fines up to $200.
Some people seemed to have a change of heart after hearing Mayor Milton Vining and Police Chief Freddie Peterson explain the system.
The cameras were put in use in mid-December. The system was suspended January 2. These cameras are not mounted or placed anywhere. They are operated by off-duty officers in unmarked cars. The system was suspended because of where police placed their photo enforced signs. Apparently, police have to get a permit from DOTD to mount the signs. So, police immediately took the signs down and without the signs they could not operate the system.
However, the chief says they are working to get those permits and everything they need so they can get the cameras back in operation.
Chief Peterson and Mayor Vining say their main goal is to keep everyone safe, that includes officers and residents. They say this is a safer way to combat speeders in the area.
"There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop," Peterson said. "I'll give you a prime example, we just lost a deputy out of Panola County. He was shot and killed on a traffic stop. So these are issues that I have to look at. I have to look at the issue of my officers as well as the town and residents."
Residents were not happy that they were not informed, however the chief said and this was mentioned in the local paper and on social media.
After the explanation, most residents were mostly okay with the new camera system.
The department is still operating regular traffic stops.
As for those tickets with the new system, motorists will still have to pay them. But now, they know to slow down when they're going through town.
Ringgold's town hall meetings are every second Thursday at 7pm.