BATON ROUGE, La. - As New Orleans joined several major cities nationwide by reestablishing mask mandates in reaction to a dramatic surge of COVID cases, the rest of the state has been slower to return to policies that mitigate the fast spreading and often deadly coronavirus.
Shreveport, Baton Rouge, other big Louisiana cities and the state haven’t joined New Orleans in donning masks for a third time since the pandemic nearly two years ago in March 2020. Some restrictions apply, but for the most part the rest of the state doesn’t have to wear masks to go shopping, out to a movie or to catch a game.
Though less deadly, the recent Omicron variant has infected more people than any other time during the pandemic and is quickly filling hospital beds.
Nationwide the current seven-day daily average of cases is about 751,000 cases per day, an increase over the previous week of about 47% in cases and 33% in hospitalizations, Dr. Rochelle Paula Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a video news conference on Wednesday morning.
Cities like New York, Boston, and Providence, R.I. saw dramatic increases in infections and hospitalizations despite having vaccinated 75% of their residents, then returned to masking and social distancing, as well as proof of vaccinations to eat in restaurants or attend sporting events. New Orleans also is returning to policies that slow the spread of highly infectious and often deadly coronavirus pandemic.
New Orleans 1,280 daily average of new cases or a 120% increase in cases and 447% more hospitalizations during the past two weeks, According to a compilation by The New York Times of data collected from state and local health agencies, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Health care systems and schools — the bedrock of any thriving community — are once again stretched to the brink by this pandemic, and right now, everyone in our community feels its impact," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, said in a statement announcing renewal of New Orleans mitigation efforts. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve successfully implemented layered mitigation measures — masking, testing and vaccinations — to protect us through COVID-19 surges and minimize loss of health, life and business. As we go about our daily lives and anticipate welcoming large crowds to the city in the coming weeks, we must implement all of these measures to remain safe and healthy.”
The City of Baton Rouge won’t head that direction. And neither will the Consolidated Government of Lafayette. A spokesman didn't return calls Wednesday but the consolidated government's website shows that public mask wearing isn't necessary.
“Mayor Broome has no plans at the present time to re-establish a mask mandate," Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement. “However, it certainly remains an option as she is staying in close contact with local hospitals and healthcare providers about the best practices we should all take during this current surge.”
Masks are still required in all East Baton Rouge city-parish buildings.
State agencies basically require masks in common areas but otherwise no. And the agencies run by elected officials, over which the governor has no authority, is leaving that decision to the official in charge.
At the State Capitol, which is administered by the state Legislature, visitors need to have their temperature taken, but otherwise can roam the building without covering nose and mouth. The state inmates who clean the building and collect the trash have been pulled for the time-being because of the high number of positive COVID test among inmates not only in Louisiana but in prisons across the nation. (Nursing homes and food processing plants also have high infection rates, according to the CDC.)
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week didn’t order the rest of the state’s population to mask up again and pointedly said that the state’s 69 school districts could decide on their own.
COVID infections hit another daily record in Louisiana as hospitalizations rise
“The Governor continues to echo the CDC and LDH (Louisiana Department of Health) recommendation that people, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks indoors when they are in public or not around members of their households or when they are in large crowds,” the governor’s spokesperson, Shauna Sanford, said Wednesday. “We know that masks – in addition to other tools, like vaccines, boosters, distancing and staying home when you are sick – are helping to slow the spread of COVID in Louisiana and across the country. The governor and LDH will continue to promote masking as a key strategy for staying safe during this Omicron surge and that is why he has given department and agency heads the authority to require face coverings be worn in their respective state offices. If that changes, we will certainly let the public know.”
The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Wednesday afternoon that until further notice, the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero Jr. Courthouse in the New Orleans French Quarter will remain closed to the public from now on. The high court will continue to hear cases but the public won't be allowed to attend. This closure extension is due to the spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of cases in Louisiana, according to a press release.