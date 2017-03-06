A series of break-ins at some popular restaurants in central and southeast Shreveport has business owners on high alert.
The latest break-in happened at Blue Southern Comfort Food on Fairfield Avenue.
The restaurant's chef and owner Carolyn Simmons said someone shattered the front window, took money from the cash register and was gone before police could get to the scene Friday night.
"It scares me, because I just work by the light of my computer. If I has stayed any longer, this would've happened while I was here, so it's really terrifying," said Simmons.
Surveillance video captured the thief in action.
"It's someone with a rag, a tightly pulled hoodie and gloves. And the police said that this is exactly what's happening in all the other restaurants," said Simmons.
She says the suspect rode a BMX type bike to the restaurant and may have gotten away in a white truck.
This is just one of many burglaries that have have happened in Shreveport in the past several weeks.
Here's a list of recent burglaries (arranged by area code) that happened nearby that KTBS has confirmed.
- Ki Mexico 3839 Gilbert Dr, Shreveport, LA 71104
- Strawn’s Eat Shop 125 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104
- Rotolo’s 1409 E 70th St #129, Shreveport, LA 71105
- Marilynn's Place 4041 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105
- Country Tavern 823 Brook Hollow Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105
- Wine Country 4800 Line Avenue, LA 71106
- Blue Southern Comfort 5863 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
Restaurant owners and managers say they have heard of more.
The general manager for Wine Country, Mario Plaza, said they were broken into Feb. 21 at 11:15 p.m.
Plaza says the suspect threw a rock through the glass patio doors, took, the cash register and was gone in minutes.
Rotolo's owner, John Psalmonds, shared a similar story as Plaza and Simmons.
"They busted through the front glass there with a rock... and was in and out in probably less than two minutes," said Psalmonds.
"He's out he's gone before the security goes off," said Simmons.
She says with 13 surveillance cameras there isn't much more they can do to amp up security. But she said she won't be working alone at night anymore.
Frank's Pizza Neapolitana on Fern Avenue has not yet been hit, but has a message for crooks on their front door.
A sign says : "Attenzione: Thieves, Burglars, and Bandits. Cash drawers are left empty and open when we are closed. Our alarm is very loud and we use it."
Plaza says he's noticed more Police patrolling the area since they were broken into.