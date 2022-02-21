HAUGHTON, La -- Hot controversy got stirred up on Facebook over a customer's objection to someone wearing a gun at the Crawfish Palace restaurant.
It turns out that someone is a Bossier Parish Sheriff's detective.
The restaurant owner, David Cook, says a customer complained about being uncomfortable with the man's gun Friday night. Cook says when he asked the man who he worked for, he only replied that he's a detective. Cooks says the man did not say who he worked for.
When Cook asked him if would take his gun to his vehicle, he says the man agreed. But that's when his wife decided they would not be eating at Crawfish Palace that night or ever again, according to her Facebook post.
Emily Hamm Christian wrote, in part, "What a total disgrace! I was so ashamed that a local business felt this way about his local law enforcement that he relies heavily on in times of need."
Her post got shared more than 1,200 times, with many commenters angry with the restaurant. So on Saturday, Crawfish Palace posted on its Facebook page, in part, "We have always supported the men and women in uniform. We apologize for this misunderstanding and never meant to disrespect anyone."
Cooks tells KTBS 3 News, the detective was in plain clothes and that it was not obvious that he was a law enforcement officer. Cook says he allows people to open carry --which is the law. He says he only asks them to remove their guns if someone complains.
Cook says the restaurant's phone would not stop ringing Saturday with angry people who read Mrs. Christian's post. She has since taken it down, and posted something worded more softly.
Louisiana law allows law enforcement officers to carry weapons at all times.