SHREVEPORT, La. - A sense of normalcy is back for some Louisiana restaurants.
Under Governor Edwards’ extended stay at home order, customers can now dine-in outside of their favorite restaurants.
"To be honest with you, I miss my friends,” said Clint Rowlan. “I just wanted to come out, hang out and have few beers."
Eating outside, tables ten feet apart is the new norm for dining-in.
And friends Chance Smith and Clint Rowlan couldn't wait to get accustomed.
"We just wanted to come out and see how the city was doing with everything going on everything opening back up," Chance Smith said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed restaurants to limit their services to to-go or delivery orders only.
Governor Edwards' new stay at home order just loosened those restrictions.
"We're trying to stay within those parameters and guidelines because we want to be as safe as possible,” said Walk On’s Front of House Manager, Matthew Adams. “We want to do as much as we can to keep our guests safe, keep our teammates safe and just be a part of the solution, not the problem."
If a restaurant has outdoor seating, customers can enjoy their meals in that area, but their orders still have to be to-go.
Adams says he glad these guidelines, issued by the State Fire Marshal, is allowing them to stay in business.
"I was out for a little while because front house management because we didn’t have things going on,” Adams said. “I had to take a step back for a little bit. I recently got to be able to come back. To see all these people that have been here throughout the whole time, just working hard, putting in the effort and taking care of folks and still being able to work, it's been phenomenal."
Adams says he knows some people are on the fence about opening back up.
"You have folks, like 'Hey I need to get out. I need to be out.' You have social butterflies. Those folks that need to be around people. You also have 'Hey, what do we need to be safe," said Adams.
But some customers say it's a step in the right direction.
"I think a lot of people are afraid of a second outbreak so doing it a limited amount to kind of test the waters, but your toe out there, said one customer. “I think it's a good idea. It's been good for people. We get to see each other and they get to make some money. So, it's a little bit of a win-win."
Other guidelines are no more than ten to a table and employees must wear proper personal protective equipment.