SHREVEPORT, La. — For the first time in nearly two months, Louisiana restaurants opened their dining rooms Friday.
Regulars were welcomed back to their favorite eateries come lunch time, with changes in place.
After spending weeks offering only to-go or delivery service to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restaurants are now permitted to operate their dining rooms at 25 percent capacity. Tables must be kept at least six feet apart and staff must wear masks or face coverings.
“We’ve been waiting for a couple of months and finally today, the day has come. We’re really happy to have people inside,” said Edwin Martinez, the assistant manager at El Compadre in Shreveport. “It’s been good so far. We’re staying busy. That’s what we wanted.”
El Compadre still offers curbside to-go service and has added tables outside the restaurant to create more space inside.
Regulars, like Mary Caldwell and her friends, were excited to return to their favorite lunch spot.
“I got here at 11 o’clock to make sure we had a table, and I was the first one they had served since all of this started,” Caldwell said. “So we’re excited to be back here.“
Customers who spoke with KTBS said they were pleased with the precautions that were put in place.
“Life’s a risk every day. Might as well enjoy it. I like to eat good and my kids like to eat good, too. We’re just glad to be back,” said Alex Varela, who lives near the restaurant and frequently eats there with his family. “The atmosphere is good. I’m liking the precautions they’re taking. Feels good.”
“Feels like some sort of normalcy has returned, finally,” said Chris Fort as he departed El Compadre with his leftover sour cream enchiladas. “I like it.”
Some restaurants have kept their dining rooms closed despite being allowed to reopen.
According to automated telephone recordings at Texas Roadhouse, Logan’s Roadhouse and Red Lobster, the restaurants are still only offering food to go.
The Port Grill, a locally-owned restaurant in Shreveport, will reopen on June 2. The restaurant has been completely closed since March, in a decision owner Ryan Hope said was to protect the health of employees and customers.