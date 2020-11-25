SHREVEPORT, La. -- Day one of the Revised Phase 2 reopening from COVID-19 in Louisiana, ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards, are setting back restaurants that were already struggling through the pandemic.
The tighter restrictions mean restaurants and other businesses can open to no more than 50 percent capacity for at least the next four weeks.
Restaurants just starting to gain steam after the pandemic shutdown now have to dial back profit expectations. They got to 75 percent occupancy in mid-September under Phase 3.
But now it's back to 50 percent in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Golden Corral in Shreveport just reopened the first of November under the Phase 3 guidelines. They actually added some employees. That's because some of their adjustments include gloved-up workers serving the food cafeteria style instead of the old self-serve.
Kitchen manager Eric Gillis says other precautions include plexiglass, more frequent table cleaning, and more frequent hand washing.
Golden Corral is one of the places that'll be open for Thanksgiving. They were hoping for a big, hungry crowd. But Gillis says the tighter restrictions announced Tuesday by the governor have already had a bad effect.
"Unfortunately, as of yesterday, we are seeing a decrease. And we are afraid with the 50 percent restriction we might even see a larger decrease. But we always hope for the best.
"We might have to cut back labor due to less sales," Gillis added. "But we're going to try to be considerate to the family -- our staff -- and we'll take care of them."
The White House Coronavirus Task Force had urged Louisiana to tighten restrictions to fight a November surge in COVID-19 cases that are sending more people to hospitals. Edwards says this third wave of the coronavirus is the worst yet.
Under his Revised Phase 2 restrictions -- with a mask mandate and social distancing in place -- gyms, casinos and non-essential retail businesses join restaurants in being limited to 50 percent capacity.
Sporting events are at 25 percent. Churches are at 75 percent.
Bars can allow up to 25 percent capacity in parishes with a positivity rate below five percent. If above five percent, bars in those parishes can not have indoor service.
Edwards says schools can remain open after Thanksgiving break. But local districts will decide on in-person or virtual learning.