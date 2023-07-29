Restoring Shreveport Police Mounted Patrol for downtown safety

SHREVEPORT La. - The shooting on July 15 has made the dangers of downtown Shreveport apparent to people and business owners who worry about their safety.
This is generating awareness of the potential of Shreveport Police Department’s mounted patrol.
Mounted patrol is mostly used for major events like Mardi Gras but is also proposed as a way to reduce crime downtown during the weekend nights.
On Friday and Saturday nights, downtown is packed with crowds of people not going into businesses, illegal vendors, and drinking until the early morning hours.
The idea of using mounted patrol more regularly downtown was addressed during the public safety meeting on Tuesday, but the patrol has many obstacles to overcome.
Shreveport Police Chief, Wayne Smith, says mounted patrol is not so much about enforcement but about prevention.
“Because people could see that mounted patrol officer come in. You could smell that horse. You could see the remains left all over the place. We put borium cleats on their shoes. So even if you were blocks away, you could hear that horse coming,” said Smith.
However, the patrol has run into many drawbacks.
“The sergeant who was in charge of it, has been on extended sick leave. And so, they've been trying to reinvigorate mounted patrol,” said Liz Swaine, head of Downtown Development Authority.
Currently Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has eight horses in their stable with six of them ready to be mounted at any time.
“We just don't necessarily have six people to get on them, but we have officers still that are trained and keep up their certification and we do hire them back to ride the horses on all of our major, major events,” said Chief Smith.
Even with the complications, SPD is trying to build the mounted patrol back up and eventually use it more during busy nights downtown.
There is also a mounted patrol support group that supports the mounted patrol unit in downtown. Funds raised through this group are used to purchase and upgrade equipment and to send officers to special training.
To donate, call 318-222-7403 or click here.