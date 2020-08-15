SHREVEPORT, La - Voters across the state hit the polls to settle runoff races and decide ballot issues Saturday.
One of the runoffs is in Natchitoches, where Ronnie Williams Jr. has become the first Black elected mayor. Williams went up against incumbent mayor Lee Posey hoping to win another term in office. Posey finished second in the July primary.
The results were finalized around 9:30 p.m. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State website 2,834 Natchitoches residents voted for Williams giving him 52% of the vote. That left Posey with only 48% which was about 2,593 votes.
The other runoff elections in Natchitoches involved two open city council seats.
In District 3, incumbent Sylvia Morrow was challenged by Christopher Petite. Petite ended the election in victory with 63% of the vote and 403 votes total. Morrow only receiving 37% of the votes.
In District 4, the race was between James Below Jr. and Rosemary Washington. Washington has won with 57% of the vote. That leaves Below at 43% of the vote.
Bossier City voters also visited their voting cites to decide whether to renew a property tax. 2,981 Bossier City residents voted yes for the property tax first introduced in 2017. That's about 68% of the final vote.
Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker has issued the following statement this evening on the results of today’s election on the 6.19 mills property tax renewal.
“I thank Bossier City residents for their meaningful show of support for the outstanding men and women of the police and fire departments and the excellent level of service they provide. We can all be proud to live in Bossier City where public safety is a priority for all.