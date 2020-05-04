SHREVEPORT, La. - It's going to be even harder for locally owned retail shops in Shreveport to recover from COVID-19.
John Pickens of John Pickens Clothiers off Line Avenue said Monday business is down 90% since his doors shut.
Pickens has been in business for 18 years and spring is usually the busiest time of year for him.
Spring functions such as derby day and high school proms keep him busy in the Spring/Summer.
A new initiative called "Shop for a Shop" plans on helping retail shops such as John Pickens Clothiers. It launched Monday and ends Friday.
Shoppers will get access to special sales on emerging and established brands to directly provide financial and marketing support to independent retailers, specialty stores and local menswear shops around the country.
"We always preach to shop local, but you really never understand how much an impact that has until something like this happens and it trickles down,” Pickens said.
He said they'll begin making masks. They plan on cutting up old seersucker pants as material.
-----
For more information about Shop for a Shop and the brands that will be offering discounts, you can check out its Instagram page @Shopforashop.