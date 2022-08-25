DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead.
During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
At that time, the sheriff’s office was asking for help on Facebook from the public to locate the dog.
Allegedly, someone reported they found Hunter and was asking for $200 for his return.
In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported that Hunter had been found dead.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, “Thank you to everyone that shared our post. We’re sure his family could use some prayers today so please join us in praying for their healing in this difficult time.”