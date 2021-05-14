MANSFIELD, La. – A retired DeSoto Parish judge who was accused in August 2019 of threatening three men with a gun pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor offense in a plea arrangement with the state attorney general’s office.
Attorney Daryl Gold said the AG’s office was right to drop the more serious felony charge because there was no evidence his client, Robert Burgess, threatened anyone with a gun.
“No, he did not have a gun,” Gold said Friday.
Burgess, 63, agreed to plead guilty to one count of simple assault and no contest to the second count, Gold said, adding, “Robert was ready to get this over with.”
An ad hoc judge from Bastrop who was appointed to preside over the case sentenced Burgess to pay a $200 fine and serve 90 days of unsupervised probation.
Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young, who prosecuted the case, amended the charge against Burgess Thursday during what was only supposed to be a pre-trial conference. The amended bill of information charged Burgess with the two counts of simple assault “without” a dangerous weapon.
In a statement to KTBS, Slaughter-Young said, “Yesterday, the defendant pled guilty to two counts of simple assault. The evidence we would have been able to produce in court to prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt is consistent with the plea we took in court.”
“This was a bulls*** case,” Gold said, noting that Burgess was arrested during a contentious election season in DeSoto Parish. “Technically, I don’t even think it was an assault. It was an argument and Robert got loud."
Gold said Burgess realized he overreacted in the situation attempting to come to the defense of an elderly female acquaintance who complained to him about some of her neighbors. He offered to apologize in open court but was not given the opportunity, Gold said.
Mansfield police arrested Burgess following the incident that took place in the front yard of a home on Highland Drive in Mansfield. Three males – and adult and two teens -- told police Burgess approached them with a firearm on his side and threatened to kill them.
Former District Attorney Gary Evans filed a formal charge of aggravated assault against Burgess. Aggravated assault is an assault committed with a dangerous weapon.
Gold said the case file information he received from Evans’ office was “sketchy” and did not include all videos. He said he asked Slaughter-Young if there was any evidence of Burgess having a weapon or anything in his hand and “she said he had nothing in his hand.”
Burgess retired in 2016 after 25 years on the bench.