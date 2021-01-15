NEW ORLEANS — A retired Army general who led the federal government's response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans has been tapped to head an investigation into the attack on the Capitol earlier this month by a pro-Trump mob that threatened lawmakers and their staff.
Speaking publicly about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead and more wounded, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she asked retired Lt. Gen Russel Honoré to "lead an immediate review" of the Capitol's security infrastructure, how agencies work together and how is command and control handled."
More specific about his experience, Pelosi emphasized Honoré's position working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying in part "His focus was military support to civilian authorities."
"He has experience with the National Capital Region's security," Pelosi said. "House leadership members who have worked with Gen. Honoré have seen up close and personal his excellent leadership at the time of Katrina."
Members of House leadership including Pelosi said they "know full well how fortunate" they were that the Louisiana naitve accepted the task.
"I'm very grateful to Gen. Honoré for taking on this responsibility," Pelosi said.