SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones.
Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city.
Marks is contesting the $135 dollar ticket she got from Blue Line Solutions, the system operator based in Tennessee. It says she was going 43 miles an hour through the 25 mile an hour school zone by Captain Shreve High School.
It says that happened at 2:01:46 p.m. back in mid-September. But Marks says she would have been going by there before 2 o'clock when the speed limit was still 40. She says lights were not flashing for the school zone.
"There's something wrong with the clock. It could be the camera. It could be the radar gun. I was not speeding at 2:01 or 2 o'clock. That's not how I do," Marks says.
Marks has an administrative adjudication hearing on December 14 at Government Plaza -- not a courtroom. A spokeswoman says Assistant City Attorney Kristina Douglas was approved by the Shreveport City Council to be the hearing officer.
Marks is concerned that many other innocent motorists are getting tickets they can't afford. And since she's contesting the ticket, Marks says she got another letter saying that if she loses she'll have to pay an extra $30.
"Which I believe is against state law," she says. "You can't charge people for pleading innocent."
She says she's made numerous phone calls but does not know about the rules for her adjudication hearing. Because City Attorney Ron Lattier was out of the office Thursday, spokeswoman Marquel Sennet said she was unable to answer further questions from KTBS.