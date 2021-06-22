BOSSIER CITY, La. - In honor of the outgoing Mayor of Bossier City, Mayor "Lo" Walker, a retirement celebration was held Tuesday night.
The Air Force veteran and mayor was joined by family, friends and colleagues. He served as mayor for 16 years. Overall, Walker said he served about 65 years in public service and has enjoyed just about all of it. KTBS spoke with Walker during his celebration on how he felt at that moment.
"I really hate to leave the job because I enjoyed it so much," said Walker. "But what is, is. I've got to move on, but my friends decided a little appreciation gathering like this might be nice, and I said, I don't need it and they said, yes you do. So, they put this together and I'm I'm extremely pleased and looking forward spend a little bit more time with my family and taking care of some honey-dos around the house."
Walker told KTBS he likes working a lot, so outside of spending time with family and chores, he will be looking for something constructive to do.