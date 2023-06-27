SHREVEPORT, La. – The retrial of a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested gets underway today in federal court.
The government is prosecuting Dylan Hudson again following a mistrial in December. Hudson is accused in a 2021 indictment of depriving a man of his rights by using force during an arrest.
Hudson is accused of punching Markeil Tyson in the face, kneeing him in the stomach, tasing and pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head in the ground and kicking him in the face.
The encounter happened on Aug. 5, 2019, after Hudson and two other police officers responded to a trespassing/loitering call at a Shreveport liquor store. Tyson was not considered armed and dangerous.
The arrest was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby motel and by cell phone from civilians who saw what was happening.
Tyson did not testify against Hudson in his first trial. He died in a traffic accident on Nov. 11.
During jury deliberations in December, the jury sent several notes to the court, one of which asked the judge to provide a more in-depth definition or explanation of the “willfully” element in the charge. After being informed the jury was deadlocked, the judge instructed the jury again. But the panel remain could not reach a verdict.
Hudson’s attorney, Eric Johnson, days later filed a motion of acquittal. The government opposed the motion, arguing the evidence was sufficient to support a conviction.
U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. denied the motion.