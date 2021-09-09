SHREVEPORT, La. - Coaches, athletes and football fans from all over the ArkLaTex are getting geared up for the Battle on the Border X on Friday and Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
Battle on the Border X features local, state and regional powerhouse high school football programs. It consists of four games over two days, providing a slate of weekend games for high school football fans.
Due to damage as well as uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the John Curtis Christian Patriots have cancelled their appearance. The Ruston High School Bearcats have agreed to replace them.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in south Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida," said Joe Mero, Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation assistant director. "John Curtis has been a loyal participant in the Battle on the Border for years and we hate to see the Patriots have to pull out of the showcase, but completely understand that football is not their priority right now."
"Ruston had an open date in week two, so I spoke to coach Jerrod Baugh and he agreed to bring the Bearcats to Shreveport," said Mero. "I'm grateful to Ruston and Coach Baugh for taking this game on such short notice."
The Bearcats were originally slated to play the Archbishop Rummel Raiders in week two, but Rummel, which is in Metairie, was also affected by the hurricane.
This year's lineup includes the following: C.E Byrd Yellowjackets vs. Tioga Indians, Woodlawn Knights vs. Southwood Cowboys, Oxford Chargers vs. Ruston Bearcats and Leesville Wampus Cats vs. Captain Shreve Gators.
Tickets for the Battle on the Border X start at $10 for advanced general admission, and one ticket is good for all four showcase games.
Click here for more information on the Battle on the Border X showcase and scheduling.