SHREVEPORT, La. - A replicate of one of the civil rights marches in Shreveport was held Sunday afternoon to honor the late civil rights leaders, Rev. Harry Blake Sr. and Dr. C.O. Simpkins.
The march began on the corner of Milam and Sycamore Streets at the C.C. Antoine Park. Participants marched to Little Union Baptist Church and ended at Booker T. Washington High School. The march begins a week of events leading up to the play, Shreveport Rising, We've Come This Far by Faith.
The march not only honored Simpkins and Blake Sr., but also Edward Jones, Mamie Love Wallace and Bernice Smith.
The civil rights march in Shreveport was started by Rev. Blake Sr. in Shreveport in 1963 after four young African American girls were killed in a church bombing by the Klu Klux Klan in Birmingham, Ala.
The commissioner at the time told Rev. Blake that he couldn't march, but Rev. Blake Sr. and others proceeded with a peaceful march, according to Vincent Williams. Once the marchers arrived at Little Union Baptist Church, the commissioner and police officers badly beaten Rev. Blake Sr.
"We have heroes right here in our city and we think that the story needs to be told," said Vincent Williams, Play Director of Shreveport Rising, We've Come This Far by Faith.
"I guess i haven't always known how blessed I was to be so close to a very powerful and very active person in civil rights," said Harry Blake Jr., son of Rev. Blake Sr.
"It's an honor that they thought enough to pay homage to those fathers and mothers of the city who have done so much to pave the way to make it that it's better for all of us," said Monica Blake Mickle, daughter of Rev. Blake Sr.
Shreveport Rising, We've Come This Fair by Faith premieres Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m. at The Strand Theater in Shreveport.
