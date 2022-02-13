SHREVEPORT, La. - A replica of one of the civil rights marches in Shreveport was held Sunday afternoon to honor the local civil rights leaders, Rev. Harry Blake Sr. and Dr. C.O. Simpkins.
The march began on the corner of Milam and Sycamore Streets at the C.C. Antoine Park. Participants marched to Little Union Baptist Church and ended at Booker T. Washington High School.
The march begins a week of events leading up to the play, Shreveport Rising, We've Come This Far by Faith.
The event not only honored Simpkins and Blake but also Edward Jones, Mamie Love Wallace and Bernice Smith.
Blake started the civil rights march in Shreveport in 1963 after four young African American girls were killed in a church bombing by the Ku Klux Klan in Birmingham, Ala.
Blake was initially told he couldn't lead a march, but he and others moved forward with a peaceful event, according to Vincent Williams, director of "Shreveport Rising." The violence came after the marchers reached Little Union Baptist Church. That's where Blake was beaten.
"We have heroes right here in our city, and we think that the story needs to be told," said Williams.
"I guess I haven't always known how blessed I was to be so close to a very powerful and very active person in civil rights," said Harry Blake Jr., son of Blake Sr.
"It's an honor that they thought enough to pay homage to those fathers and mothers of the city who have done so much to pave the way to make it better for all of us," said Monica Blake Mickle, daughter of Blake Sr.
Shreveport Rising, We've Come This Far by Faith premieres Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Strand Theater in Shreveport.
