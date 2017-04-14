Following an extensive review of the case and new evidence, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office will not retry Rodricus C. Crawford for the February 2012 death of his year-old son, Roderius Lott.
The Louisiana Supreme Court in November, 2016 reversed the previous conviction of Crawford, vacated the death sentence imposed by the jury, and ordered a new trial. In its opinion, the Supreme Court noted the distinguishable time frame it takes for bruises to form on the lips of the child versus the additional time it would take to result in the child's suffocation. The requirement to exclude every reasonable possibility of how this could occur is a burden it felt the State cannot meet with the evidence available. Without any evidence of intentional acts by Crawford that directly caused the death, the State faced competing possibilities of neglect by Crawford and potentially other family members in the care and treatment of the child.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office says Rodricus Crawford was a chronic and heavy abuser of marijuana. They also say the fact was well known to his family members as well as the fact that the child had experienced multiple respiratory infections in his brief life. Crawford was provided a suction device to clear the child's sinuses/nasal passages. Bruising of the lips as noted in the autopsy could possibly be ascribed to use of this device while he was in a drug-induced impaired state. Also, the fact that Crawford could have rolled onto the child in a drug intoxicated state and suffocated the child is a reasonable possibility the State had to consider. The DA's office says these reasonable possibilities all point to a criminally negligent homicide.
New evidence presented after the trial raised questions about the degree of pneumonia together with bacteria in the child's blood indicative of sepsis are possibilities that require consideration. While the coroner and the District Attorney's office stand by the determination that a homicide occurred, the State has the burden of proving all elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. In this circumstantial evidence case, the State must also exclude every reasonable hypothesis of any other crime or innocence factors. Therein lies the problem.
While the State feels a reasonable prosecution could be pursued on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, that negligence could extend to other members of the family. Even if successful on that charge against Crawford, the amount of time he has spent in jail is close to the maximum sentence available if he was convicted.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office has said the death of a child is a tragedy under any circumstance for the victim, the family, and the community as a whole, but it is charged with the task to consider all of the evidence in a case and to bring a charge when the evidence can support it.
For these reasons, the State has elected not to retry Rodricus Crawford.