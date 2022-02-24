BATON ROUGE, La. - New social studies standards for public school students appear headed for easy approval next month from Louisiana's top school board after superintendents Thursday endorsed the changes without dissent.
The benchmarks, which have been in the work for 14 months, have sparked controversy, including how the nation's racial history will be taught.
But the latest draft recommended by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley breezed through the Superintendents' Advisory Council, which represents about one-third of the state's local superintendents.
The new guidelines are aimed at crafting a coherent sequence of historical events and ensuring views from different backgrounds.
