SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are continuing to investigate a second homicide that happened Friday.
Cpl. Angie Wilhite said the original call came in as a deceased person in the 6100 block of Henderson. That was soon changed to a fatal shooting.
SPD got the call around 10:25 a.m. when the victim's employer stopped by to pick him up for work. Detectives believe the man died as a result of gunshot injuries but an autopsy is pending to confirm. He was last seen at midnight.
Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and recover all evidence. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with witnesses.
Investigators are asking any members of the public that have information relative to this homicide to contact them at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their App, P3Tips.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this murder.