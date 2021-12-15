DPSO Red River Bank ATM theft attempt

STONEWALL, La. -- DeSoto Crime Stoppers is offering a way to put $1,000 in your pocket for Christmas. 

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an attempted ATM theft over the weekend in Stonewall. 

Video footage captured three men trying to break into the ATM at Red River Bank on U.S. Highway 171 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators have combed through the videos and isolated a clear screenshot of at least one of the suspects. He's a slender-built black male, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue beanie, black pants and black shoes. 

He and his accomplices were in an older model black Chevrolet Impala with modified exhaust. 

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Lt. Reggie Roe in the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-872-3956 ext. 243.
 
Tips also may be submitted anonymously through the sheriff's app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867. 
